All Good News

Murrieta ballerina gets chance of a lifetime to dance on world stage

By
MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- After years of hard work, a teen from Murrieta is finally realizing her dream to dance in a world famous competition.

Keara Nichols is reaching a new height.

The 16 year old was just accepted to compete in the prestigious Prix de Lausanne competition in Switzerland next month.

"I was extremely excited and extremely grateful, and it was like a big dream come true," Nichols said.

She's the first dancer from Murrieta to ever make it to this competition.

"Everyone was just in shock and we were beyond excited," said Alyssa Chavez, a co-owner at the Academy of Ballet Arts.

"There were 84 dancers from the entire world invited and only six girls from the United States," Chavez added.

Nichols began dancing when she was just 5 years old.

"It just makes me feel free," she said.

Nichols has done her most rigorous training for the past few years, with the Academy of Ballet Arts in Murrieta

"I'm at the studio all day - sometimes I'm here like 9 in the morning until 9 at night," Nichols said.

Jose Chavez is also a co-owner at the Academy of Ballet Arts, and he says her success is a result of drive and dedication.

"The number one thing that makes Keara, Keara, is her desire. She'll physically fall over and faint, which she has, before she quits," Chavez said.

Nichols will compete against other 15 to 18 year olds, and it will be her first trip to Europe.

Alyssa Chavez says it's much more than just a chance to win a gold medal.

"It's an opportunity for the dancers to be connected with directors from all over the world," she said.

Keara's dream is to one day dance professionally with a ballet company.

And she says her parents gave her sage advice on staying in the moment.

"They don't want me to stress over anything or put too much pressure on myself," Nichols said. "So, I can just enjoy the entire experience."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmurrietatemeculariverside countycompetitiondanceballetall good news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
Ex-Cholo is on a mission to help homelessness in LA
Oregon, Wisconsin fans hold friendly competition for good cause ahead of Rose Bowl
This couple reveals their secrets to staying married for 75 years
Man looking for 2 men who climbed freeway wall to save dog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
After 31 years in U.S., SoCal mother makes tearful plea to avoid deportation
Homeless woman's death in Whittier triggers new calls for help
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
Ventura County mobile home park goes without running water
Alex Trebek excited to bring $1M 'Jeopardy!' tournament to primetime
CA law gives internet users more privacy rights
Show More
New laws: LA street vendors now must buy permits
Authorities bust illegal gambling operation in Hacienda Heights
Dry winter in SoCal could bring early wildfire conditions
December storms gave California a promising snowpack
Iran vows 'harsh' response to US killing of top general
More TOP STORIES News