Mylar balloon identified as cause for power outage at Dodger Stadium

In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo, the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers play in Game 2 of the baseball World Series at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly, File)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The cause of Monday night's power outage at Dodger Stadium during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers has been identified.

A Mylar balloon that made contact with an overhead electrical equipment caused a two second power flow disruption and led to the 23 minute delay.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the outage lasted for two seconds and it took the remaining time for the high-intensity lights to power back on after they reset.

Utility crews at the stadium were able to restore power back to the stadium Monday night.
