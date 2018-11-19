LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Rams honored local firefighters and police for their heroic actions during the destructive Woolsey Fire and Thousand Oaks mass shooting in the last two weeks.
Shell and the Rams hosted many first responders at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum during the much-anticipated Rams' game against the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night.
Shell said it was "a small token of appreciation for their tireless service."
Players from both teams wore hats honoring a variety of Los Angeles-area fire and law enforcement during the game.
The Rams train in Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting at a country music bar on Nov. 7. The next day a pair of wildfires broke out in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, forcing thousands of people to flee.
Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Ken Roberts was one of many first responders who received tickets to the game as the Rams honored those impacted by the recent tragedies.
"The past couple weeks as a firefighter is the toughest I have experienced," Roberts said. "To have one monumental event and have the active shooter was enough for one whole career. Then you add on a fire that impacts the exact same area, we just didn't have a chance to breathe."
Several of the 25 players - including quarterback Jacob Poley - were evacuated from their homes. Poley and his family have returned home, which is still standing.
"This has taught me to be more thankful and that nothing is for granted. You have to appreciate everything," Poley said.
The California Lutheran University Choir sang the National Anthem and were joined by first responders, who held the flag. Cal Lutheran alumnus Justin Meek, who was one of the 12 victims in the shooting, was a member of the choir for four years.
Karen and Jordan Helus, the wife and son of fallen Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Ron Helus, lit the LA Coliseum torch prior to kickoff.
Dylan and Derek Adler, the 17- and 12-year old sons of Sean Adler, served as honorary water boys for the game. Sean Adler was a member of the security team at the bar.
"It's a way to get my mind off everything. It's almost overwhelming what people are willing to do for us," Dylan Adler said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.