Rams sign longtime Packers linebacker Clay Matthews to 2-year deal

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) stands on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

LOS ANGELES -- Longtime Green Bay linebacker Clay Matthews has agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams announced the deal Tuesday for Matthews, the former USC star who spent the past decade with the Packers.

Matthews had 83 sacks in his 10 seasons with the Packers, earning six Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl ring. He has been a standout pass-rusher throughout his career, although his 3 sacks last season were the lowest total of his decade in the NFL.

Matthews is a native of Agoura Hills, California, who lives in nearby Calabasas. Both towns are near the Rams' training complex in Thousand Oaks.

Matthews also played four seasons for the Trojans at the Coliseum.
