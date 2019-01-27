SPORTS

Super Bowl-bound Rams to host send-off rally Sunday at Inglewood stadium site

Throngs of Rams fans are expected to attend a send-off rally at the team's under-construction stadium in Inglewood.

Throngs of Rams fans are expected to attend a send-off rally Sunday morning at the team's under-construction stadium in Inglewood, one week before the Rams take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Head coach Sean McVay and several players will speak at the event at L.A. Stadium & Entertainment District at Hollywood Park, which begins at 10 a.m. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and actor Danny Trejo are also set to appear.

The venue is scheduled to serve as the Rams' and Chargers' home field in 2020.

Sunday's rally will include giveaways, food trucks, merchandise sales and other fan activities.

Admission is free, but attendees must pre-register to obtain a ticket at www.therams.com/superbowl/sendoff.

Limited free parking will be available on site on the southeast corner of Prairie Avenue and Pincay Drive, with $10 overflow parking available at the Forum.

Because the event is at a construction site, attending fans must wear closed-toe shoes. For security purposes, fans should also carry their belongings in transparent bags.

The Rams will depart for Atlanta later Sunday.
