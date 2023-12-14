Starbucks ordered to reopen 6 LA stores feds say were illegally closed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal regulators have ordered Starbucks to reopen 23 stores, including six in Los Angeles, claiming they were illegally closed.

The National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint Wednesday night, ordering the company to reopen the stores and "make workers whole for lost wages and other costs."

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

The board says the stores were closed due to union organizing, which violates federal law. At least seven of the 23 stores identified had unionized.

"This complaint is the latest confirmation of Starbucks' determination to illegally oppose workers' organizing," said Mari Cosgrove, a Seattle Starbucks partner and member of Starbucks Workers United in a statement released Thursday. "It adds to the litany of complaints detailed in the company's own report released this morning. If Starbucks is sincere in its overtures in recent days to forge a different relationship with its partners, this is exactly the kind of illegal behavior it needs to stop."

Federal officials accused Starbucks of breaking the law during a two-year labor campaign. A judge is set to hear the case next summer.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.