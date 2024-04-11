'Station 19' cast reflects on 100 episodes, series ending

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George share what the show means to them.

LOS ANGELES -- Hitting 100 episodes is a major accomplishment for any series. Now, "Station 19" has reached that milestone. And the cast is in their feelings!

"It changed my life," Jaina Lee Ortiz told On The Red Carpet. "As an actor, you don't think to have a show last this long, it's just so rare."

"It's actually in there with awards that you can win and actually getting a series to go the distance, to the point where people go 'that is a landmark piece of television.' And we hit that and it's an amazing feeling," said Jason George.

This moment is particularly emotional, since this is the show's final season.

"Station 19" is the second show Ortiz has starred in and she summed it up quite succinctly.

"It just feels like home."

"You're ruined! You're ruined," George joked. "I've done a lot of shows. It's never like this, so it's going to be truly bittersweet on the last day."

Right now, though, the drama continues! "Station 19" airs Thursdays at 10pm EST/9pm CST right here on ABC.