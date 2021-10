SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A cross-country trip to honor a lost loved one turned into heartache in Santa Monica on Sunday.A Virginia family brought the remains of their beloved sister and aunt, Anne Laine, to California with the hopes of spreading her ashes up the coast.But while the family was on the beach in Santa Monica, someone broke into their car and stole the ashes."I need to try to do everything I need to do to get her back," saidThe family is hoping a good Samaritan will find the ashes and turn them in.Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Monica police at 310-458-8491.