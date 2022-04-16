community journalist

Torrance man's determination gets him his car, $4,000 worth of music gear back after it's stolen

AJ Oliveira moved to Torrance April 9. Three days later, the car he was borrowing from a friend and his music gear was stolen.
Determined Torrance man gets his stolen car, music gear back

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- AJ Oliveira is from Brazil. He moved to Torrance with his pregnant wife and two little girls.

Oliveira says he's a musician and preforms to make money for his family. He arrived with his family April 9. Three days later the unimaginable happened.

Oliveira says a kind friend was letting him borrow their car and a guitar so he could get started preforming.

Monday night he says he parked the car in his apartment's gated garage after a gig and left the equipment in the car so he could put his kids to bed upstairs. He planned to take the equipment out but ended up falling asleep. The next morning the car was gone.

Oliviera says the equipment in that car was worth more than $4,000. His wife's passport, also inside the car, was also stolen.

He immediately called police and reviewed his apartment's surveillance footage. He saw a man and woman who he says stole the car. Police and Oliveira were trying to find out how to locate it.

"He was like, 'Is there any tracking device in the car that we can go?' and I was like, 'No, there's no tracking device that I know of,' and then I went, 'Oh!' And it clicked, my iPad was in the car," Oliveira said.

That's how they located the car but his equipment was still missing, no longer inside of it.

Oliveira says he couldn't sit and wait, he called music shops to warn them his equipment was stolen and that someone might try to sell it. He says he contacted Guitar Center headquarters where he inquired about his speaker, which he says was worth more than $1,000.

"He was like, 'Well, we have one but it's in Lawndale.' He's like, 'You got to call that store,'" said Oliveira.

That's how he found his speaker. He got it back but warned the store manager that the suspects may try to come back and sell the rest of his stuff, which is exactly what Oliveira says they did.

We reached out to Torrance police for a comment but have not heard back yet.

"I feel awful. I feel paranoid. I feel like it's a stain in the beautiful image that I had of the South Bay and Torrance," said Oliveira.

Oliveira's determination helped him to recover most of his gear, but his friend's guitar he was borrowing is still missing. He is starting a GoFundMe to raise money to pay his friend back.

