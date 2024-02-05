Parts of Southern California see nearly 11 inches of rain, record-setting totals

A storm moving through Southern California dropped record-setting amount of rain for Sunday across the region, according to the National Weather Service.
For some parts of the region, rain totals since the storm hit and into Monday morning neared 10 inches. Here are the latest rain totals from the storm and the records set, according to NWS:
Downtown Los Angeles saw 4.10 inches of rain on Sunday, breaking the old record for the day of 2.55 inches that was set in 1927.
As of 10 a.m., the area saw a total of 6.43 inches of rain from the storm.
Sunday was also the third wettest February day while tying for the 10th wettest day since records began in 1877.
The wettest day ever recorded in downtown L.A. was 5.88 inches, set on May 2, 1958.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Topanga Canyon saw 10.80 inches of rain, the weather service reports. The weather service issued a flash flood warning for the area. Another part of the area, Santa Maria Road to Topanga Canyon is under evacuations orders due to the high risk of debris flows.
Other areas of L.A. County also saw above 10 inches of rain:
Long Beach got 1.76 inches of rain Sunday, breaking a record of 0.56 inches set in 1958.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, Long Beach saw 2.87 inches of rain since the storm moved into the region.
Orange County saw less rain than Los Angeles County as the storm moved from the south to the northeast.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, here are rain totals for parts of Orange County, according to the weather service:
As the storm moves northeast through Southern California, parts of the Inland Empire are getting hit harder than others.
In San Bernardino County, here are some rain totals as of 10 a.m.:
In Riverside County, here are some rain totals as of 10 a.m.:
Santa Barbara got 2.39 inches of rain on Sunday, breaking a record of 0.50 inches set in 1990.