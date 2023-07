Celebrations turned chaotic in Los Angeles as fans took to the streets following Mexico's win over Panama in soccer's Gold Cup final.

Celebrations turn into chaotic street takeovers after Mexico win over Panama in Gold Cup

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Celebrations turned chaotic in Los Angeles as fans took to the streets following Mexico's win over Panama in soccer's Gold Cup final.

Hours after the championship at SoFi Stadium, video shows fans take over intersections in Pacoima, with cars spinning donuts in the street and coming dangerously close to spectators.

There were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries but police cleared the intersection. Similar scenes were playing out Sunday night throughout Los Angeles.