SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Students of Saugus High School returned to campus briefly on Tuesday for the first time since the shooting that claimed the lives of three classmates and left three others injured.
Students were allowed to access the building for about two hours to retrieve belongings that had been abandoned amid the chaos of Thursday's shooting.
A 16-year-old student, Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, pulled a handgun from his backpack and opened fire on classmates in the quad before turning the gun on himself, investigators say.
Two students were killed at the scene and Berhow died the next day from his self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Three other students were wounded.
An emotional vigil held Sunday remembered the two teenagers killed in the shooting, 15-year-old Gracie Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell.
Saugus High School is expected to remain closed until Dec. 2, but the 15 other schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District reopened on Monday.
The district is providing counseling, emotional support and other activities at Saugus High School on Wednesday and Thursday.
In deciding how long to keep Saugus High School closed, the school district looked to the experience of other schools throughout the country that have experienced mass shootings and decided two weeks was the appropriate amount of time.
Santa Clarita shooting: Students return to Saugus High School to retrieve belongings
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News