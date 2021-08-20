Dramatic video shows NYPD officer jump onto subway tracks to save man's life

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10670383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.

NEW YORK CITY -- When a sick straphanger lost consciousness and fell onto the subway tracks in New York City, NYPD transit officers didn't hesitate to jump into action.Four officers on patrol heard the commotion on the platform and saw a man had fallen onto the tracks.The train was just one minute away."Without even thinking we all responded the way we were trained to," said Officer Lupen Lopez.Lopez jumped onto the tracks while two other officers ran down the platform to signal the train operator."Anytime you want to get the attention of a conductor, you wave your flashlight left to right and they know that means to slow the train down and to stop," said Officer Richardo Peguero.The 60-year-old man had a seizure while waiting for the train and fell onto the tracks. The quick action of the officers saved his life."What they do exemplifies what New York City officers do on a daily basis, they help their communities and they genuinely love to create a bond between police and the public, in this case saving a life," said Capt. Gregory Mackie.Lopez was able to get the man up once he regained consciousness and a good Samaritan jumped down to help.They lifted him back up while a fourth officer helped Lopez back in to the platform just as the train was pulling into the station and to the applause of riders waiting on the platform and watching in suspense."It's a good feeling because when community works with us and we have their support, and they see we're there to help them, great things can happen," Lopez said.The man remains at the hospital for observation, but through a friend, he says he is grateful to NYPD and to be alive.