Super Bowl 2022: NFL announces date for championship at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood

The NFL announced a new set of national television deals Thursday, which keeps games on ESPN/ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, Amazon and NFL Network through the 2033 season. ABC picks up two Super Bowls during the deal, the first in 2026.