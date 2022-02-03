los angeles rams

San Pedro man with muscular dystrophy honors person who made him a die-hard Rams fan: his brother

"My brother made me who I am today," said Beto of his brother, who also had muscular dystrophy and died in 2013.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Die-hard Rams fan with muscular dystrophy honors late brother

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you step inside 29-year-old Alberto Rodriguez's bedroom at his family home in San Pedro, it's evident that he's one of the most loyal Rams fans there is.

The walls are bright blue and Rams décor brings the entire room to life. He said he loves the team's defense and his favorite player is Aaron Donald.

"He's a beast," said Alberto, who goes by Beto.

Rocking a pair of Rams socks to match his jersey, he proudly showed off his team spirit during an interview with Eyewitness News. The 29-year-old's infatuation with sports has followed him throughout his entire life.

Beto was born with muscular dystrophy, which causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

Though he's never been able to run, watching sports became an outlet, marveled at what the human is capable of. He said he lived his life vicariously through the players. As a Rams fan, however, that's easier said than done.

"Stressed out," said Beto on this year's post season. "I've been stressed out all the time, but it's been exciting. It's been good."

READ ALSO | Rams surprise Inglewood business near SoFi Stadium with $25,000 grant

EMBED More News Videos

As the big game approaches, the Rams wanted to make sure an Inglewood beauty supply story continues to thrive.



One might think he's been a Rams fan as long as he's been a sports fan, but doing so wouldn't tell the whole story. Believe it or not, Beto's home was once a house divided.

He would talk a big game against the Rams when he would watch games with his older brother, Ramon.

If you ask Beto about his brother, surprisingly, he runs out of words.

Ramon was also born with muscular dystrophy. He died in 2013 at just 24 years old.

"My brother made me who I am today," said Beto. "Happy, outgoing, and happy."

It just felt right for him to inherit the team that brought his big brother so much joy. Three years after his brother passed, Beto got all the confirmation he needed.

"It's crazy that I became a Rams fan and they came to L.A.," said Rodriguez. "They came back."

They came back, alright.

The Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, and Beto will most certainly be watching.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelessan pedrolos angeles ramsnflsocietysuper bowllos angelesgood newssportsfeel good
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
49ers fan in coma after assault during NFC game, police say
Rams' COO: 'I believe we can be at the level the Lakers, Dodgers are'
Police, federal authorities to boost deployments for Super Bowl
The Rose Bowl has a storied history hosting Super Bowls
TOP STORIES
49ers fan in coma after assault during NFC game, police say
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
The Rose Bowl has a storied history hosting Super Bowls
LA minimum wage to increase from $15 to $16.04, Garcetti announces
Garcetti says he holds breath when removing mask for photos
VIDEO: Bicyclist dragged in shocking hit-and-run near Silver Lake
Rams' COO: 'I believe we can be at the level the Lakers, Dodgers are'
Show More
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Peru near Ecuador border
Hershey is raising its prices this year
LA receives $21 million for Project Homekey permanent housing site
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
More TOP STORIES News