Super Mario auction: Classic Nintendo game sells for $660K

Classic 'Super Mario Bros.' video game sells for $660K at auction

Talk about a level up: A classic "Super Mario Bros." Nintendo game has sold for $660,000.

That's according to Heritage Auctions.

The 1985 copy is said to be the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction.

This particular game was purchased in late 1986 as a Christmas gift.

It was placed inside a desk drawer and forgotten about for 35 years, but now whoever forgot about it is rolling in cash.

The previous world record for a copy of "Super Mario Bros." was $114,000. That was set in July 2020 by Heritage Auctions.
