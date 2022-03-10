'Super Nintendo World' set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023; First in US

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Get ready to mark your calendars. The first "Super Nintendo World" in the U.S. is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, the theme park announced Thursday."Super Nintendo World" was conceived in partnership with Nintendo and inspired by the company's iconic characters and video games.The new land will be located inside the theme park's main entrance.Park officials say the immersive land will be a "visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family."Guests will also be able to enjoy Nintendo-themed shopping and dining.Universal Studio Hollywood's "Feature Presentation" store will be transformed with "Super Nintendo World" theming as the countdown begins to the new land's debut, and will sell Mario and Luigi themed apparel and hats as well as a selection of plush toys, including Yoshi, Mario, Bowser and Luigi in a variety of sizes."Super Nintendo World" first opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021.