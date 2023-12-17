SuperLotto ticket worth $23 million sold at market in Northridge

A SuperLotto ticket sold at a Northridge store matched all six numbers, carrying a $23 million jackpot.

A SuperLotto ticket sold at a Northridge store matched all six numbers, carrying a $23 million jackpot.

A SuperLotto ticket sold at a Northridge store matched all six numbers, carrying a $23 million jackpot.

A SuperLotto ticket sold at a Northridge store matched all six numbers, carrying a $23 million jackpot.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A lucky lottery player in the Northridge area is an instant millionaire after buying a SuperLotto ticket carrying a $23 million jackpot.

The sole ticket with all six winning numbers was sold at Copacabana Market on Reseda Boulevard in Northridge, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers in Saturday's SuperLotto drawing were: 3-6-12-17-29-10.

Another ticket with five of the six numbers was sold at a Circle K in Anaheim and carries a prize of $35,000.

The winners have not yet come forward.

The jackpot resets to $7 million for Wednesday's drawing.

In the meantime, the jackpot for Monday's multistate Powerball drawing has grown to $543 million, while Tuesday's MegaMillions is $41 million.