15,000 runners hit the pavement in Huntington Beach for Surf City USA Marathon

The event - three separate races - featured some runners striving for the top prize and others simply out to complete the race, set personal bests and have fun.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Some 15,000 runners hit the pavement Sunday for the 27th Surf City USA Marathon.

The event - three separate races - featured some runners striving for the top prize and others simply out to complete the race, set personal bests and have fun.

"My favorite part is just looking out at the ocean," said Andrew Sinkpins, a young competitor in the 5k event. "And looking at the sunrise."

Juliet Wisdom, who ran the half-marathon, was celebrating her first race since recovering from Achilles surgery.

"I've been 'FOMO'-ing for two years, so it's been a lot watching all my friends run, watching all my friends participate," she said. "It's like a family out here."

For more on the race, please watch the video above.