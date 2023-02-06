WATCH LIVE

15,000 runners hit the pavement in Huntington Beach for Surf City USA Marathon

ByShayla Girardin KABC logo
Monday, February 6, 2023 5:58PM
15,000 runners participate in Huntington Beach marathon
The event - three separate races - featured some runners striving for the top prize and others simply out to complete the race, set personal bests and have fun.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Some 15,000 runners hit the pavement Sunday for the 27th Surf City USA Marathon.

"My favorite part is just looking out at the ocean," said Andrew Sinkpins, a young competitor in the 5k event. "And looking at the sunrise."

Juliet Wisdom, who ran the half-marathon, was celebrating her first race since recovering from Achilles surgery.

"I've been 'FOMO'-ing for two years, so it's been a lot watching all my friends run, watching all my friends participate," she said. "It's like a family out here."

