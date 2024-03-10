Suspect accused of harming family members shot by LAPD in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect who allegedly harmed family members at an apartment in Sylmar and was reportedly armed with a knife was shot by police, investigators said.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 14000 block of Foothill Boulevard near Astoria Street.

According to LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar, officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a man with a mental illness possibly harming family members in an apartment.

"The comments of the call indicated that a male adult had harmed family members that lived in the apartment and so police responded," said Aguilar. "When they went to that apartment, they did encounter the subject of that radio call and he was armed with a knife."

The suspect - who was identified only as a man in his 20s or 30s - doesn't live at the residence and had went to see family, Aguilar said.

SWAT team officers were called and according to Aguilar, the suspect came out into a courtyard, still armed with the knife.

"By the time they had enough SWAT officers here, they formulated a plan, they tried to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. Unfortunately, there were failed attempts at having him come out, so as they were deployed in the courtyard, he did come out at which point he was armed with a knife and there was an officer involved shooting."

The suspect was struck and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said family members were able to leave the apartment safely and no injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.