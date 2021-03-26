Suspect arrested in attack on 69-year-old man in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of brutally attacking a 69-year-old man in Irvine last week was arrested Thursday after investigators received an anonymous tip, police said.

Keven Quiroz, 23, is accused of assaulting the man last Friday evening at Sierra Vista Middle School in an attack captured on video.

Investigators suspect the attack stemmed from a dispute over Quiroz letting his dog off leash, according to Sgt. Karie Davies with the Irvine Police Department. Davies said it does not appear the victim's ethnicity was a factor in the attack. The victim was walking his dog at the time.

Surveillance video and photos were released Monday, which led to the anonymous tip that identified Quiroz as a possible suspect, according to police.

RELATED: Suspect sought after attack on man, 69, in Irvine
EMBED More News Videos

Police are trying to find a teenager who attacked a 69-year-old man at a park in Irvine.



Investigators said the victim was trying to defend his dog from getting attacked by the unleashed dog.

When the victim was trying to defend his dog, investigators said, the suspect hit the older man in the back of the head. The victim left the scene with the dog and was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Quiroz was arrested at his apartment in Tustin, where police say they recovered evidence linking him to the assault. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, according to IPD.

An unloaded rifle in the suspect's vehicle was also found. Police say the weapon is unrelated to the case, but detectives are trying to determine if the suspect legally obtained it.

Irvine police initially described the suspect as a male in his late teens.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
irvineorange countyelderlycaught on videodogteenagerteencaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Disneyland begins planning effort to expand offerings in current footprint
Video: Boy, 11, hit by car while running after ice cream truck in LA
Echo Park standoff over homeless encampments continues
$852M settlement reached in USC gynecologist case
SoCal restaurants facing difficulties hiring back staff
Newport Beach waters glow blue from bioluminescence
Show More
Man arrested after walking into Atlanta grocery store with 5 guns
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
Study: LA can be entirely powered by renewable energy in 25 years
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
OC Fair plans return this summer, with limitations
More TOP STORIES News