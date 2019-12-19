Suspect arrested in vandalism of Beverly Hills synagogue deemed a hate crime

BEVERLY HILLS (KABC) -- Beverly Hills police have arrested a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man in the vandalism of an Iranian-Jewish synagogue and the destruction of several religious relics.

Anton Nathaniel Redding, 24, of Millersville, Penn., was identified as a suspect on Tuesday and then tracked down to Hawaii. Detectives found him in Kona and took him into custody.

Redding is being held without bail in Hawaii awaiting extradition to California.

"I said we would catch this guy and we did," Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch said. "The criminal who we believe desecrated a holy place on Shabbat is now in custody thanks to the superb work of the Beverly Hills Police Department."



The break-in happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Nessah synagogue on Rexford Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The synagogue was closed for the rest of the Sabbath and was expected to open back up on Sunday.

Several rooms inside the building were ransacked and several Jewish relics were damaged but the outside of the building didn't suffer any severe damage. Police added that no markings or other signs of anti-Semitism were left by the suspect who was captured on security footage but it would still be investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with additional information with is asked to contact Beverly Hills police at (310) 285-2125.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillslos angeles countysynagoguebreak invandalism
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested after Santa Clarita road-rage incident
Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers
Newport Beach kicks off 111th Annual Christmas Boat Parade
Boyle Heights shelter offers hope for homeless women
Corona Costco shooting: Family of man who was killed files civil-rights lawsuit
Herman 'Ike' Boone, who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84
Show More
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
'Meth is king in California' due to Mexican drug cartel activity, DEA says
Immigrant rights group to hold Christmas posada procession
Father with children in backseat opens fire during road rage incident: VIDEO
LA County approves initiative to recruit, train women for IT jobs
More TOP STORIES News