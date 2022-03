SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- More information has come out about the early morning pursuit through the San Fernando Valley ABC7 broadcasted as breaking news Tuesday morning on Eyewitness News.The chase started after a carjacking in Pacoima. The victim says he was forced out of his car at gunpoint.He says he was able to track his car by tracking his cell phone, which was still inside the car."I talked to my friend to find my phone, he said, 'Its on Tuxford and Penrose. The car is parked over there,' and police go there and started chasing the car," carjacking victim Estevan Martines said.Police chased the car to Burbank and arrested the driver.