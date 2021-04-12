Suspect in custody, lockdown at Sylmar High School ending

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sylmar Charter High School was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon as police investigated a report of a possibly armed man spotted near the campus.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police reported they had taken the suspect into custody and the lockdown was ending. There were no injuries reported.

Police responded at 12:27 p.m. to Dronfield Avenue and Sayre Street for a call about man armed with a knife waving it at passing vehicles.

After officers responded, they called for backup and said it was possible the man had a rifle.





A perimeter was set up in the area as officers look for the man and the school was placed on lockdown.

Police later said they believed they had located the man at an apartment complex on the north side perimeter.

Los Angeles Unified School District high schools have not yet welcomed students back to campus for in-person instruction.

School police were escorting staff members at the school to a safe location and by shortly after 2 p.m. said evacuations were complete.

