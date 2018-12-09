Stolen-car suspect with rifle killed in Torrance officer-involved shooting

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Officers shot and killed a stolen-car suspect they say was armed with a rifle in the parking lot of a Ralphs in Torrance.

The incident began shortly before 8 p.m. when a man flagged down Torrance officers and said his vehicle had been stolen.

The officers canvassed the area and found the vehicle in the parking lot of a Ralphs supermarket on Carson Street.

They say they encountered a man with a rifle in the vehicle. In the confrontation with the suspect, officers opened fire. He was struck and killed at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Investigators are continuing to look into the exact circumstances of the incident.
