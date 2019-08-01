Suspect shot, killed by deputy in Hyde Park during traffic stop; second suspect sought

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect during a traffic stop in the South L.A. neighborhood of Hyde Park early Thursday morning, authorities said.The shooting occurred on the 7100 block of Brynhurst Avenue at approximately 1 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's department.According to authorities, a deputy stopped a vehicle with two passengers inside for a vehicle violation.The suspect in the passenger side got out of the vehicle and began walking away. When the deputy ordered the passenger to stop, the suspect fired at least once at the deputy.The deputy shot back, striking the suspect in the "upper and lower torso," authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A second suspect drove off in what was described as a tan SUV.A weapon was recovered at the scene.Authorities were seen investigating a nearby Arco gas station.