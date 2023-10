Teacher accused of being drunk at Northern California school, officials say

A second-grade teacher in Northern California was arrested on suspicion of teaching under the influence.

Wendy Munson, 57, is facing charges of child endangerment, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said. She may also face DUI-related charges after investigators saw a video of her driving to school.

Deputies were called to Live Oak Elementary after getting a tip that a staff member was allegedly drunk.

The sheriff's office said Munson showed signs of being intoxicated and failed a sobriety test.