HURRICANE FLORENCE

Swans rescued from path of Hurricane Florence make a new friend

EMBED </>More Videos

Swans rescued from the North Carolina coast after Hurricane Florence bore down have become adorably fast friends with a third swan they met at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue. (Carolina Waterfowl Rescue/Storyful)

INDIAN TRAIL, NC --
Swans evacuated from the North Carolina coast after Hurricane Florence have become adorably fast friends with another rescue swan.

The first of the three swans was brought to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue after its mate was killed shortly before Florence struck. The second two swans were rescued from the coast of Wilmington after the storm.

Caretakers at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue put the three birds together at their facility in Indian Trail, North Carolina, "and they haven't stopped doing their dance since," according to director Jennifer Gordon.

"It's unusual for swans to (form) groups of three, so this is definitely a special bond," she added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animalsbirdsnorth carolina newshurricane florenceu.s. & worldgood newsanimal rescue
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
$14k raised for soldier after home robbed during Florence relief mission
NC resident hit hard by Hurricane Matthew, Florence remains hopeful
ABC owned stations, Disney raise over $1 million for Hurricane Florence relief
More hurricane florence
Top Stories
Charlie Fire spreads to 3,380 acres in Castaic, is 10 percent contained
Chargers and Rams battle for LA
Fullerton police officer stabbed in Placentia while off-duty
3D gun advocate accused of sex with minor is jailed in US
Redlands teacher arrested for allegedly setting fires on campus
School bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
State defends no-jail sentence in Anchorage assault case
Show More
Beyonce, Jay Z entertain fans for 2-night show at Rose Bowl
Elmer, a kitten found in glue trap, up for adoption in Hawthorne
Suicide barriers cover span of iconic Pasadena bridge
WeHo holds 1st-ever bisexual pride event
Kavanaugh accuser tentatively agrees to testify Thursday
More News