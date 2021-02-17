Teen holds blood drive for her sweet sixteen birthday

PHOENIX -- The pandemic has put celebrations on hold for many, but one Arizona teen has found a way to celebrate and help her community.Kessa Hancock decided that for her sweet 16 she would help others by holding a blood drive."It went from me just spending the day, hanging out with my friends, with some good food, and having a photo shoot to having a blood drive," Hancock said."With the pandemic, and the national blood shortage, I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to host a blood drive and still bring people together," she said."I've been trying to do that a lot during the pandemic," Hancock said. "I feel like this is a really great way to make something positive happen from a negative disaster."