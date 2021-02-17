Teen holds blood drive for her sweet sixteen birthday

PHOENIX -- The pandemic has put celebrations on hold for many, but one Arizona teen has found a way to celebrate and help her community.

Kessa Hancock decided that for her sweet 16 she would help others by holding a blood drive.

"It went from me just spending the day, hanging out with my friends, with some good food, and having a photo shoot to having a blood drive," Hancock said.

"With the pandemic, and the national blood shortage, I thought this would be a great opportunity for me to host a blood drive and still bring people together," she said.

"I've been trying to do that a lot during the pandemic," Hancock said. "I feel like this is a really great way to make something positive happen from a negative disaster."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonalocalish inspireblood drivebirthdayall goodgood newslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mudslides in Silverado Canyon prompt mandatory evacs
Storm timeline: How long will rain continue across SoCal?
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
SoCal storm brings heavy snow to Grapevine
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Show More
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
LA County days away from red tier, but will indoor dining return?
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
CDC travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
More TOP STORIES News