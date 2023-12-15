'Sweet' Alice gives out bikes, toys and food to hundreds of Watts and Compton students

For more than 40 years, 'Sweet' Alice has worked tirelessly each year to give back to the kids of her community.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For another year 'Sweet' Alice Harris, founder of the Parents of Watts organization, is spreading the Christmas cheer. 300 students from 10 schools in the Watts and Compton area received bicycles, toys and backpacks filled with school supplies and other essential items.

"It's really fun because I didn't have a bike and now I have a bike and now I get to ride it to school," said Amour Rodriguez after receiving her new bike.

This is nothing new for 'Sweet' Alice. For more than 40 years, she's worked tirelessly each year to give back to the kids of her community. She says there were 11 people in her family growing up and never once did she get anything for Christmas. She says that's what keeps her going.

"I do this because I know how it feels when a holiday comes around, especially Christmas, and they don't get nothing," said 'Sweet' Alice.

"Bikes and things for Christmas. Nice toys. She gives away clothes, she gives away everything," said Anasa Cooper, a volunteer for the Parents of Watts organization. "So 'Sweet' Alice has been around for so long and we just want to thank her and give her praise because the work that she does in the community is awesome."

Not only were bikes and toys handed out, but kids also got to get a hot meal. Some even went home with a blanket, a coat and gloves to keep them warm this season.

"I was really thankful for the meal I got and I was also really thankful for the little bag I got because it had a bunch of goodies inside," said Grace Rivera, a student at 92nd Street Elementary School. "So, I'm really grateful for that."

"Sweet" Alice said on December 29 she'll be 90 years old and even then, she'll continue to work for the youth in her community.

