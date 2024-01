Thieves target Sylmar restaurant in smash-and-grab caught on video

Surveillance video captured the moment a pair of thieves broke through the front glass door of a restaurant in Sylmar.

Surveillance video captured the moment a pair of thieves broke through the front glass door of a restaurant in Sylmar.

Surveillance video captured the moment a pair of thieves broke through the front glass door of a restaurant in Sylmar.

Surveillance video captured the moment a pair of thieves broke through the front glass door of a restaurant in Sylmar.

SYLMAR, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a pair of thieves broke through the front glass door of a restaurant in Sylmar.

The burglary happened early Tuesday morning on Roxford Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The owners of Los Ruizeñores Restaurant say the thieves stole a safe that only had about $100 in there at the time, but the damage to the front of the restaurant will cost them several hundred dollars.

The LAPD is now investigating.