The owner of a residential property in Sylmar littered with RVs appeared in court to address why her property has not been cleared.

More than a dozen RVs remain on Sylmar lot weeks after judge ordered property to be cleared

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Weeks after a judge ordered that an illegal RV lot in Sylmar to be cleared out, the owner of a residential property appeared in court Thursday to address why more than a dozen recreational vehicles remained at the location.

Cruz Godoy did not speak at the hearing, which was described as a progress report.

An attorney for the city of Los Angeles told Judge Alicia Blanco that five of the original 23 RVs on the property have been removed, and that inspectors report that no one is living at the property and no odor was detected.

According to the city, Godoy reported that towing companies have refused to remove the RVs because they are not registered in her name, but that a potential buyer may purchase four or five of the remaining 18.

But residents who live near the property say they still see people living at the home and are disappointed that clean up efforts are moving so slowly.

"I know they always say there is progress and progress, but we that live there, we don't see that progress," said neighbor Maria Macias. "It's been too long, you know. It's been too long waiting for results, and we don't see the results."

Godoy is due back in court on Dec. 7, at which time the city attorney told the judge that the city expects the property to be cleared of all RVs.

An attorney for Godoy told the court that they "will try" to make that happen.