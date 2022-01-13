Drive-thru shooting: LA man charged with murdering Taco Bell worker who died in front of his son

EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged with murdering Taco Bell drive-thru employee in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 39-year-old man was charged Wednesday with murdering an employee at a Taco Bell restaurant in South Los Angeles.

Jonathan Madden pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Alejandro Garcia-Galicia, 41, was working with his 19-year-old son at the fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Century and Avalon boulevards Saturday night when he was shot and killed.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from an argument that started when Garcia's son allegedly refused to accept what appeared to be a counterfeit $20 bill from a customer at the drive-thru.

RELATED: Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA
EMBED More News Videos

A gunman opened fire in a drive-thru at a Taco Bell in South Los Angeles, killing an employee, authorities said.



Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore announced at a vigil held Tuesday evening that a suspect had been arrested.

Madden was taken into custody Monday at his home in South L.A. by members of the LAPD Gang and Narcotics Division, police said.

He has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Madden -- who was ordered to be held in lieu of $4.15 million bail -- is due back in a Compton courtroom Feb. 9. A date is scheduled to be set then for a hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeleslos angeles countytaco belllapdhomicidefast food restaurant
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Crews battling massive commercial yard fire in Adelanto
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Redondo High School students walk out over COVID-19 policies
4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer in South LA
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
Sea lion recovering after freeway rescue in San Diego
Betty White mural pops up in Fairfax District with charitable aspect
Show More
Gov. Newsom says more COVID testing sites, medical staff coming to CA
10th-grade hockey player dies after tragic collision
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Jamie Lynn Spears talks family fame, relationship with Britney
US Senate committee confirms Garcetti's ambassadorial nomination
More TOP STORIES News