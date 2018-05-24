Taco stand vendors robbed at gunpoint in Florence

FLORENCE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Two taco stand vendors were robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the night in Florence, and the suspects remain at large.
The vendors, a man and a woman, were packing up their taco stand shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday near 77th Street and Hooper Avenue when three men approached them with handguns and stole their wallets, cellphone and the woman's purse. The two victims were not injured.
The suspects, described by authorities as being between 18 and 22 years old, were wearing dark clothing and fled the scene on foot, sheriff's investigators said.
The incident is the latest in a string of street vendor attacks in the area.
Back in March, three street vendors were violently attacked near Exposition Park. The brutal attack was captured on surveillance video from a nearby church. All three men were beaten badly by the group of attackers. Police have followed several leads in this case, but 10 weeks later, the trail has gone cold.
Los Angeles police investigators passed out flyers and are also offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.
So far, there is no indication that the two attacks are related.