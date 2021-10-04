Food & Drink

Celebrate National Taco Day with these 10 taco spots in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

By Leenika Belfield-Martin
Happy National Taco Day!

From birria to al pastor, SoCal taco spots have something for everyone. If you are looking for a taco fix, check out these great shops, trucks and restaurants. Remember, you can always share your favorite spots with #abc7eyewitness.



Avenue 26 Tacos
816 W 8th
Los Angeles, CA 90017
This spot is a popular one in downtown Los Angeles! And for good reason too. They were named Insider's best taco stand in joint in 2017!
ave26tacos.com/

Tacos from Avenue 26 Tacos

Courtesy of Avenue 26 Tacos




Birria To Go
1345 North Oxnard Blvd
Oxnard CA
Looking for a late night taco joint? Check out their $1 tacos!
Birria To Go Taco Truck on Yelp

Tacos from Birria to Go Taco truck in Oxnard

Courtesy of Birria 2 Go




Corazon Modern Kitchen
120 S Brea Blvd, Ste 106
Brea, CA 92821
This spot features an electrifying menu that combines modern and daring flavors! Come on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights for live music.
CorazonModernKitchen.com

Assorted tacos from Corazon Modern Kitchen in Brea

Courtesy of gigglez82 via Instagram




Corner Joint

14319 Hawthorne Blvd
Lawndale, CA 90260
Enjoy a relaxing family-friendly environment with an array of tasty food! Try their Quesatacos de Barbacoa that are featured below.
Cornerjoint.com

Quesatacos de Barbacoa from Corner Joint in Hawthorne

Courtesy of Corner Joint




Guzman TJ Tacos
5510 Pearblossom Hwy
Palmdale, CA 93552
Like surf and turf? Then try this taco spot's popular shrimp and steak burritos.
Guzman TJ Tacos on Yelp

Tacos from Guzman TJ Tacos in Palmdale

Courtesy of Guzman TJ Tacos




Hugo's Tacos
3300 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Created as a sort of spin-off of the iconic Hugo's Restaurant, this local favorite features recipes fused with family history and top notch ingredients.
hugostacos.com

Assorted tacos from Hugo's Tacos in Los Angeles

Courtesy of Hugo's Tacos




Roadside Taco
3300 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
This is the newest taqueria and late-night spot in Studio City is shaking things up with its amazing atmosphere, delicious drinks, and of course its tacos! Try their Salvadoran chorizo!

Roadsidetaco.com

Tacos from roadside tacos in Studio city

Courtesy of Alyssa Chew via Instagram




Sugar Taco
Various locations
Ever tried a plant-based taco? Well lucky for you every single item on Sugar Taco's menu is plant based! Check them out in Los Angeles and Sherman Oaks.
sugartaco.com

Tacos from Sugar Taco in Sherman Oaks

Courtesy of Sugar Taco




Sancho's Tacos
602 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Crowned the winner of the best breakfast burrito in Orange County, Sancho's Tacos is a great place to brunch!
sanchostacos.com

Tacos from Sancho's Tacos in Huntington Beach

Courtesy of Beastly Appetite blog




Tacos Cuichi
15305 Devonshire Street
Mission Hills, CA 91345
Check out this new spot in Mission Hills! They just opened in August.
taquierotaco.com/

Tacos from Tacos Cuichi in Mission Hills

Courtesy of Tacos Cuichi




Did we miss your favorite? Where do you go for a tasty taco? Share your taco posts with #abc7eyewitness!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouthern california#abc7eyewitness
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Top 7 pizza shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Top 7 pancake shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Top 7 places in SoCal for grilled cheese, submitted by ABC7 viewers
TOP STORIES
SoCal beaches being cleared amid lightning strikes
SoCal to see thunderstorms, warm temps and rain Monday
Facebook, Instagram services slowly returning after hours-long outage
OC pipeline owner cited dozens of times for safety violations
Small explosion reported at Northridge commercial building
OC oil spill: Ship anchor considered among possible causes
13-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to IE middle school
Show More
Television and film industry workers vote to authorize strike
Shree Saini is the first Indian-American to win Miss World America
PA nurse kills 1, injures 2 officers during hospital shooting: Police
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop under 800 for 1st time in months
Family of SoCal woman shot by school safety officer calls for justice
More TOP STORIES News