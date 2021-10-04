Celebrate National Taco Day with these 10 taco spots in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

Tacos from Avenue 26 Tacos Courtesy of Avenue 26 Tacos

Happy National Taco Day!From birria to al pastor, SoCal taco spots have something for everyone. If you are looking for a taco fix, check out these great shops, trucks and restaurants. Remember, you can always share your favorite spots with #abc7eyewitness.This spot is a popular one in downtown Los Angeles! And for good reason too. They were named Insider's best taco stand in joint in 2017!Looking for a late night taco joint? Check out their $1 tacos!This spot features an electrifying menu that combines modern and daring flavors! Come on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights for live music.Enjoy a relaxing family-friendly environment with an array of tasty food! Try their Quesatacos de Barbacoa that are featured below.Like surf and turf? Then try this taco spot's popular shrimp and steak burritos.Created as a sort of spin-off of the iconic Hugo's Restaurant, this local favorite features recipes fused with family history and top notch ingredients.This is the newest taqueria and late-night spot in Studio City is shaking things up with its amazing atmosphere, delicious drinks, and of course its tacos! Try their Salvadoran chorizo!Ever tried a plant-based taco? Well lucky for you every single item on Sugar Taco's menu is plant based! Check them out in Los Angeles and Sherman Oaks.Crowned the winner of the best breakfast burrito in Orange County, Sancho's Tacos is a great place to brunch!Check out this new spot in Mission Hills! They just opened in August.Did we miss your favorite? Where do you go for a tasty taco? Share your taco posts with