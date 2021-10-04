Celebrate National Taco Day with these 10 taco spots in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

From birria to al pastor, SoCal taco spots have something for everyone. If you are looking for a taco fix, check out these great shops, trucks and restaurants. Remember, you can always share your favorite spots with #abc7eyewitness.
Avenue 26 Tacos
816 W 8th
Los Angeles, CA 90017
This spot is a popular one in downtown Los Angeles! And for good reason too. They were named Insider's best taco stand in joint in 2017!
ave26tacos.com/
Birria To Go
1345 North Oxnard Blvd
Oxnard CA
Looking for a late night taco joint? Check out their $1 tacos!
Birria To Go Taco Truck on Yelp
Corazon Modern Kitchen
120 S Brea Blvd, Ste 106
Brea, CA 92821
This spot features an electrifying menu that combines modern and daring flavors! Come on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights for live music.
CorazonModernKitchen.com
Corner Joint
14319 Hawthorne Blvd
Lawndale, CA 90260
Enjoy a relaxing family-friendly environment with an array of tasty food! Try their Quesatacos de Barbacoa that are featured below.
Cornerjoint.com
Guzman TJ Tacos
5510 Pearblossom Hwy
Palmdale, CA 93552
Like surf and turf? Then try this taco spot's popular shrimp and steak burritos.
Guzman TJ Tacos on Yelp
Hugo's Tacos
3300 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Created as a sort of spin-off of the iconic Hugo's Restaurant, this local favorite features recipes fused with family history and top notch ingredients.
hugostacos.com
Roadside Taco
3300 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
This is the newest taqueria and late-night spot in Studio City is shaking things up with its amazing atmosphere, delicious drinks, and of course its tacos! Try their Salvadoran chorizo!
Roadsidetaco.com
Sugar Taco
Various locations
Ever tried a plant-based taco? Well lucky for you every single item on Sugar Taco's menu is plant based! Check them out in Los Angeles and Sherman Oaks.
sugartaco.com
Sancho's Tacos
602 Pacific Coast Highway
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Crowned the winner of the best breakfast burrito in Orange County, Sancho's Tacos is a great place to brunch!
sanchostacos.com
Tacos Cuichi
15305 Devonshire Street
Mission Hills, CA 91345
Check out this new spot in Mission Hills! They just opened in August.
taquierotaco.com/
Did we miss your favorite? Where do you go for a tasty taco? Share your taco posts with #abc7eyewitness!