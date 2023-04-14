Video shows 2 thieves stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from Tarzana beauty supply store

The owner said she's had to close all five of her stores in Los Angeles County due to increase in thefts.

TARZANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A beauty supply store owner said she's been forced to shut down her shop in Tarzana after thieves broke into the business and stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise - and she said this is one of the many break-ins she's experienced.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

It happened late Wednesday night at Evette's Beauty Supply located in the 18000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Owner Evette Ingram said a man and woman were caught smashing a window to get in the store before taking off with the merchandise in a getaway vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the suspects inside the business, placing different pieces of merchandise in large black garbage bags.

Ingram spoke with Eyewitness News on Thursday and said she's had to close all five of her stores in Los Angeles County due to increase in thefts. She said she started her beauty supply store business in 2017 with the Tarzana location opening in January 2020.

She said the break-ins began in April 2020, just one month after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evette's Beauty Supply provides special wigs for those with cancer, which made Ingram's store an essential business during the pandemic.

Ingram said no other businesses targeted in the area and has since filed a police report.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.