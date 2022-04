European tech company wants to implant microchips into your hand for contactless payments

EMBED >More News Videos Incredible technology is helping students with disabilities in San Bernardino County connect with their loved ones.

LONDON (KABC) -- Instead of carrying your wallet in your back pocket or purse, a tech company wants you to carry it under your skin.A European company is selling microchips the size of a grain of rice to be implanted in your body , preferably your hand, for about $3,000.Once activated, customers can make purchases at most businesses around the world with the swipe of their hand over a card reader.Right now, it's only available in the United Kingdom, European Union and Switzerland.If you have regrets after the implant, too bad. The company, Walletmor, isn't giving refunds.The company recommends using a surgeon or one of its trusted specialists for the operation.