Technology

European tech company wants to implant microchips into your hand for contactless payments

EMBED <>More Videos

European company wants to implant microchips for contactless payments

LONDON (KABC) -- Instead of carrying your wallet in your back pocket or purse, a tech company wants you to carry it under your skin.

A European company is selling microchips the size of a grain of rice to be implanted in your body, preferably your hand, for about $3,000.

Once activated, customers can make purchases at most businesses around the world with the swipe of their hand over a card reader.

READ MORE: Device uses eye movement to give voice to San Bernardino County children with disabilities
EMBED More News Videos

Incredible technology is helping students with disabilities in San Bernardino County connect with their loved ones.



Right now, it's only available in the United Kingdom, European Union and Switzerland.

If you have regrets after the implant, too bad. The company, Walletmor, isn't giving refunds.

The company recommends using a surgeon or one of its trusted specialists for the operation.

READ MORE: New hologram technology being used in Los Angeles, pushes envelope to bring meetings to life
EMBED More News Videos

New technology is pushing the envelope, going beyond your typical Zoom meeting. Some celebrities have used them but now holograms are on the cusp of becoming reality for anyone.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologywearable techmoneytechnologyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Victorville mall shop owner shot girl, 9, while firing at shoplifters
Lawsuits filed against Dodgers allege stadium security attacked fans
South LA gangs striking wealthy neighborhoods, police say
Sheriff: No deputies on Metro patrol if LASD isn't given full control
LA County firefighter killed in house fire died of heart attack
Joseph Gatt accused of sexually explicit communication with minor
Ukraine rescuers save puppy from ruins of building with bare hands
Show More
Engineer sentenced for running train off tracks at LA port
'Ghost guns' in CA: New bill would stop sale of firearm parts, kits
Man who spotted NYC subway shooting suspect speaks out
Driver leads police on high-speed chase from LA to Agua Dulce area
Police release video of deadly MI traffic stop shooting
More TOP STORIES News