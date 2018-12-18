TECHNOLOGY

Elon Musk to unveil underground transportation tunnel in Hawthorne

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is set to unveil an underground transportation tunnel on Tuesday that could move people faster than subways.

By and ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Tech mogul Elon Musk is set to unveil an underground transportation tunnel in Hawthorne on Tuesday evening that could move people faster than subways.

Musk also plans to show off the autonomous cars that will transport commuters through the test tunnel, which stretches about 2 miles under the city where Musk's SpaceX is headquartered. He also plans to unveil elevators that he says will lower user's own cars from the street to the tunnel.

Tuesday's 8 p.m. event comes almost exactly two years after Musk tweeted that "traffic is driving me nuts," adding that he intended to "build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging."

Some critics were skeptical. Musk responded: "I am actually going to do this."

MORE: Elon Musk tweets breakthrough of Boring Company tunnel
Elon Musk posted a video Friday night of a new Boring Company tunnel breaking through into a large excavation pit.


He subsequently founded The Boring Company. Since then he has posted photos and videos on social media that showed crews making progress on the tunnel. The one that will be unveiled Tuesday is being used by Musk and the company to conduct research and development for a larger system in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

One proposed project, dubbed the Dugout Loop, would whisk baseball fans to Dodger Stadium from one of three Metro subway stations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
