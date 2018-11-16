Elon Musk tweets breakthrough of Boring Company tunnel

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --Elon Musk posted a video Friday night of a new Boring Company tunnel breaking through into a large excavation pit.
Musk didn't say where the breakthrough happened, but he recently announced he'll be giving a public tour of his latest tunnel project, which is under construction beneath the city of Hawthorne.
Musk envisions building an entire system of underground tunnels beneath Southern California, whisking traffic on electric skates at speeds up to 150 mph.
Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology! pic.twitter.com/80WbSQekCQ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2018
Musk's public tour of his Hawthorne tunnel is scheduled to happen on Dec. 10.