Elon Musk tweets breakthrough of Boring Company tunnel

Congratulations @BoringCompany on completing the LA/Hawthorne tunnel! Cutting edge technology! pic.twitter.com/80WbSQekCQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2018

Elon Musk posted a video Friday night of a new Boring Company tunnel breaking through into a large excavation pit.Musk didn't say where the breakthrough happened, but he recently announced he'll be giving a public tour of his latest tunnel project, which is under construction beneath the city of Hawthorne.Musk envisions building an entire system of underground tunnels beneath Southern California , whisking traffic on electric skates at speeds up to 150 mph.Musk's public tour of his Hawthorne tunnel is scheduled to happen on Dec. 10