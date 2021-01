Teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters

hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent...this you? https://t.co/9ZkbAq0ehO — Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021

Hi this is the liberal lesbian of the family who has been kicked out multiple times for her views and for going to BLM protests to care what happens to me so:

Mom: Therese Duke

Uncle: Richard Lorenz

Aunt: Annie Lorenz pic.twitter.com/cuBAPJ3GJA — Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021

Update: @duke_helena and I have DMed, and I look forward to a family gathering.



The consistent reply here was love. How great is that? Now we all have it to give.



This is us, by the way. pic.twitter.com/ZvyKjs7jGx — Kevin Carr O'Leary (@kevincarroleary) January 8, 2021

An 18-year-old turned in her own family after recognizing her mom, uncle and aunt amidst the Capitol rioters last week.Helena Duke told "Good Morning America" it was an emotional thing to decide to do."But, at the same time, if I did nothing I felt that I was as bad as them," Duke said.Her mother, Therese Duke, was seen in a screen grab from a FreedomNewsTV clip, allegedly harassing a Black woman.Duke called her mother out on Twitter, saying "Hi mom, remember the time you told me I shouldn't go to BLM protests because they could get violent...this you?"In a separate tweet, she specifically pointed out her mother, uncle and aunt in three different pictures that surfaced on the internet accusing them of violent acts during the riot.Since Duke's tweets went viral, she has received immense love and support from several people.