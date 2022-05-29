caught on video

Video shows car plowing into beauty supply store in Arizona, hitting 2 shoppers

Police said the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of pumping the brakes.
TEMPE, Ariz. (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video captured a car slamming into a beauty supply store in Arizona and nearly running over two shoppers inside.

The jaw-dropping video captured the moment the driver of a car plowed into the store in Tempe, Arizona.

The footage shows the car smashing shelves and sending merchandise flying. It also shows the car violently hitting and knocking down two men who were inside.

According to police, the driver told investigators he "lost control of the brakes."



Somehow, the two men escaped relatively unharmed.

The driver was reportedly arrested on an unrelated warrant.

