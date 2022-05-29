Video shows car plowing into beauty supply store in Arizona, hitting 2 shoppers

The jaw-dropping video captured the moment the driver of a car plowed into the store in Tempe, Arizona.
The footage shows the car smashing shelves and sending merchandise flying. It also shows the car violently hitting and knocking down two men who were inside.
Police said the driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of pumping the brakes.
Somehow, the two men escaped relatively unharmed.
The driver was reportedly arrested on an unrelated warrant.