Parents host blood drive as their infant born 12 weeks premature recovers at Cedars-Sinai

Tesha Dolen was born 12 weeks premature. The infant, who weighs just two pounds, is in an intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"One of the hardest things is to come home without your baby. It was so hard... being in the hospital and be home, where's my baby," said her mother, Rui Dolen.

Tesha was born with a number of serious health issues. The Dolens say multiple blood transfusions have helped save their daughter's life.

"She needed surgery on day five of her life. I went and donated blood for her and I realized it was the first time I think I ever donated blood. I felt really bad about that," said Jeff, the infant's father.

Her parents had been planning to hold a baby shower ahead of what had been Tessa's anticipated birth at the end of March. On Sunday, the couple invited friends and community members to a shower celebrating Tessa's birth, but they also wanted to do something to benefit other children.

So, they teamed up with the hospital and set up a mobile unit at their home to collect blood donations. Fifty units of blood were collected during the drive.

"It's just been awesome to have a community event to raise blood for all of Los Angeles, really," said Jeff.

Tesha's parents say she is getting stronger.
