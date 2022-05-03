WATCH: Dodgers fan damages Tesla in Echo Park

Echo Park (KABC) -- "I was hanging out with some friends at bar Flores when I got a notification on my phone that the car alarm was triggered," said Chris Lopez, La Brea resident.Lopez and his friends stopped at bar in Echo Park after attending the Dodgers game against the Detroit Tigers Friday night. That's when he got the notification on his phone.Footage shows a man jumping on top of Lopez's car from the back. He travels across the car and hops off the front. Now, the windshield is cracked and the car is dented."When you have all the video evidence, you know, there's no questions about who's liable," said Lopez.Lopez drives a Tesla Model 3. Like all Teslas, it has built-in exterior cameras.His deductible is $500 and the windshield will be $2,000 to fix. He hopes his story can help warn others."To see a Dodgers fan having done that and myself included being a Dodger fan, I think it was a bit disappointing," said Lopez.Lopez says he's considering filing a police report.