Community & Events

WATCH: Dodgers fan damages Tesla in Echo Park

"I have all the video evidence," said Chris Lopez, who owns the Tesla.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

WATCH: Dodgers fan damages Tesla in Echo Park

Echo Park (KABC) -- "I was hanging out with some friends at bar Flores when I got a notification on my phone that the car alarm was triggered," said Chris Lopez, La Brea resident.

Lopez and his friends stopped at bar in Echo Park after attending the Dodgers game against the Detroit Tigers Friday night. That's when he got the notification on his phone.

Footage shows a man jumping on top of Lopez's car from the back. He travels across the car and hops off the front. Now, the windshield is cracked and the car is dented.

"When you have all the video evidence, you know, there's no questions about who's liable," said Lopez.

Lopez drives a Tesla Model 3. Like all Teslas, it has built-in exterior cameras.

His deductible is $500 and the windshield will be $2,000 to fix. He hopes his story can help warn others.

"To see a Dodgers fan having done that and myself included being a Dodger fan, I think it was a bit disappointing," said Lopez.

Lopez says he's considering filing a police report.

Follow Sophie on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsecho parklos angeles countycommunity journalistteslavandalismin the communitylos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 kids hurt at Rancho Cucamonga event involving sheriff's helicopter
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
Major gas leak prompts evacuations near Third Street Promenade
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at OC Cinco de Mayo festival
Couple visiting California for birthday robbed at gunpoint
Depp's agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
Show More
$50,000 reward offered for information on Sylmar murder 6 months later
'American Idol' alums celebrate 20 years of music and memories
CA's population fell again amid pandemic's 2nd year
Adrian Peterson agrees to counseling after domestic incident at LAX
New mural and 'dream' basketball honors Gigi Bryant on her birthday
More TOP STORIES News