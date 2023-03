Deputies are looking for more victims after a man drugs and tries to kidnap a woman at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

Man drugs and sexually assaults woman before trying to kidnap her at The Abbey in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was drugged and sexually assaulted by a man who then tried to kidnap her at The Abbey in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It is not clear when the incident happened or if a suspect has been arrested.

The sheriff's department is expected to provide more details later today, but deputies say they are looking for other possible victims.

We've reached out to the Abbey for comment and have not heard back.