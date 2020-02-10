concert

The Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour coming to Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Backstreet Boys are back! They announced on Monday their next world tour will kick off this Summer and come to the Los Angeles area.

If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this fall when they perform at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 9. The tour begins July 10.

What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com. Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.
