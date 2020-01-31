hollywood wrap

'The Cave' - Oscar-nominated documentary highlights female doctors saving lives in Syria

By
The Oscar nominated documentary "The Cave" was shot in Syria for two years, beginning in 2016.

War survivors there created a network of secret tunnels under a city near Damascus. At its core - a subterranean hospital where female doctors were dealing with injured patients, very limited resources and systemic sexism.

"The point of making this film, I want to bring the people who have not a lot of information and emotion about what is happening in my country to bring it closer," said director Feras Fayyad. "They can live in that situation. This is the mission, in general."

"The Cave" is centered on Dr. Amani, the hospital manager and a doctor in the children's department.

"She is an incredible heroine, person, and is fighting every day not just to help people every day in the hospital but she also fights for female rights, underground, in the middle of a war zone," said producer Sigrid Dyekjaer.

"From the beginning, I was thinking there's us in the West, in Europe and people at war. And during this process, I connected in a way where we are one," said producer Kirstine Barfod.

"They are fighting for changing the country for best way," said Fayyad. "They don't want to leave. They want to stay in their country."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmoviedocumentaryhollywood wrapsyria
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Filmmakers inspired by Covid-19 use IPhones to make short movie
Jim Carrey revels in playing villain of 'Sonic the Hedgehog'
'Parasite' director in the spotlight after Oscar Best Picture nod
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News