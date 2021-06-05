'The Conjuring' franchise returns with new tale of demonic possession in 'The Devil Made Me Do It'

HOLLYWOOD -- "The Conjuring" franchise is back with a new story to scare you. This one involves demonic possession and murder. In "The Devil Made Me Do It," Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a new story based on real-life case files.In "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," a young man is charged with murder -- but is he really responsible or is he possessed by evil? It's up to the demonologist and his clairvoyant wife to get to the bottom of things."We have kind of screwed ourselves to, like, we can't go do, like, a romantic comedy or anything now because people are only going to see Ed and Lorraine Warren," said Wilson.Farmiga admitted she did sometimes "flinch" when watching the scarier scenes."You know, it's funny, George, I do. I do because it's all about timing. It's the genius of editing. And when you expect the scares, even though I know the plot points, I know when they're about to happen yet they don't happen with my natural metronome so that, in and of itself, is always surprising. And the fact that it gets me each time I watch the film, it's the unexpected, right," said Farmiga.Both stars say they are less afraid of things now that he's been involved with the "Conjuring" films."No reason that I should be, but I think because we deal with so much make believe craziness and nonsense that I feel like anything I would see for real would never compare," said Wilson."I feel like I have the confidence. I really do," said Farmiga. "It's like, in my own life, anybody else's life, you need me, you call me. I'll handle it."This one's rated "R." It's in theaters and on HBO Max beginning Friday, June 4.