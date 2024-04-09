'The Conners' hits a major milestone

John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and the cast reflect on their big accomplishment

LOS ANGELES -- "The Conners" is turning 100! Your favorite sitcom family is celebrating 100 episodes this week. And it celebrated in style, including a cake that was an exact replica of the iconic Conner couch.

"It just seemed impossible and then another season and another season and here we are," Sara Gilbert told On The Red Carpet.

John Goodman, the Conner patriarch, still can't believe they've hit this milestone.

"We got here quick. I mean, it's just zipped by and it's been fun," Goodman said.

Laurie Metcalf agreed.

"One hundred episodes is no small feat these days and we are in our sixth season. I'm bad with numbers but one hundred is good. It's thrilling actually because it's rare."

The show debuted in 2018 after its predecessor "Roseanne" was canceled, and it's been a staple of the ABC comedy lineup ever since.

Gilbert, who starred in the original and now stars in and executive produces the spinoff, is still in awe of the experience and the show's successes.

"Doing something like this once is the kind of stuff dreams are made of. Not to sound cheesy, but it is just an embarrassment of riches to get this kind of experience twice with the people we love."

"The Conners" airs Wednesdays at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC.