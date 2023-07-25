Get back-to-school dorm essentials in one stop with The Container Store dorm bundles

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Incoming freshmen everywhere are gearing up for their first semester of school. With so many options to choose from, The Container Store wants to help make shopping easier with its dorm bundles. From desk to snack bundles, The Container Store is ready to set you up for success.

Here's a roundup of some of their dorm bundles that will help any student start the year off right.

1. Dorm Essential Closet & Laundry Bundle

This bundle includes plastic stacking drawers, slate blue lidded poppin box seat and storage, a rolling hamper with wheels and flip-top lid, and a 12-pack of hangers.

Image credit: The Container Store

2. Dorm Ultimate Acrylic Desk Bundle

This bundle includes a rolling desk chair, acrylic stacking drawer organizers, acrylic monitor stand, coasters, a headphone stand, a rotating desktop organizer, trash can, photo frame, and a mini classic vintage 2-speed adjustable fan.

Image credit: The Container Store

3. College Complete Styling Station Bath Bundle

This bundle includes a dual canister set with lids, heat-resistant polder style station pro ii with cord wraps, 3-section and 4-section trays, a turntable with 3 removable bins, and a 2-drawer white steel mesh organizer.

Image credit: The Container Store

4. Dorm Complete Fridge Cart & Water Station Bundle

This bundle includes a pitcher with 3 filters, snack containers, and a fridge cart with wheels.

Image credit: The Container Store