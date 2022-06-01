community journalist

Family Theatre Inc. kids excited to perform without COVID restrictions this summer

During the pandemic, Family Theatre Inc. performed outside. Now, they'll be back at the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family Theatre Inc. kids excited to perform without COVID restrictions

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Family Theatre Inc. has been putting musicals on in Hermosa Beach for 15 years.

During the pandemic, they had to shut down for a year.

They performed outside at Valley Park and wore face masks.

Last summer, they were allowed back into the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre but had to wear masks and social distance. The city owns the theater and lets the kids perform inside.

"We still did over the summer, some pandemic shows with some masks and it wasn't the same because we didn't get to feel our same emotions with the show. You didn't get to show the audience what you're really feeling, but now that we're back with no masks, we can really feel what we're doing in these productions," said Noah Peralta, a performer.

This summer, kids will be able to perform on stage with no restrictions.

"Even though we sing and dance in the house, I'm not a dance instructor and I'm not an acting coach, so a lot of the things Noah loved and was doing when everything got shut down, he was starting to feel a little down about it," said Olivia Pucci, Noah Peralta's mother.

The kids say they're excited to perform this summer.

"I've met so many good people and here I'm free to be myself and it helps me as a musician and as a person in theater," said Allison Lee, a performer.

"As your friends are there, it's called family theater and your friends are a part of what makes the family, family theater real," said Micaela DiPasquo, a performer.

The kids have a talent show this week and summer camp starts July 11, where they'll perform High School Musical Two.

"In two weeks they'll learn an entire 100 to 120-page script with eight, nine, ten dances and songs and they put on a full scale musical," said Craig Greely, co-owner of Family Theatre Inc.

If you'd like to get tickets to the show or sign up and pay to join the camp, just go to familytheatreinc.com.

Follow Jaysha on social media:
Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha
Twitter.com/abc7jaysha
Instagram.com/abc7jaysha
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshermosa beachcommunity journalistin the community
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Memorial Day ceremony in Long Beach honors fallen soldiers
Pelicans sick, starving along the coast and the reason is unknown
LA Metro ends 710 freeway widening plan, looks towards clean air plans
IE teen fighting leukemia makes dream come true going to graduation
TOP STORIES
New outdoor watering restrictions take effect in LA
3 suspects brazenly steal beauty products at Cerritos mall: video
SoCal couple arrested for alleged abuse, torture of family members
Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
Congressman Adam Schiff proposes suspending federal gas tax
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
Show More
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Downtown LA gas station charges more than $8 a gallon
Woman killed, 2 kids injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys
NB 170 Fwy shut down in North Hollywood after pedestrian killed
Student arrested in Baldwin Park after threats of explosive devices
More TOP STORIES News