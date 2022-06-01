Family Theatre Inc. kids excited to perform without COVID restrictions this summer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Family Theatre Inc. has been putting musicals on in Hermosa Beach for 15 years.
During the pandemic, they had to shut down for a year.
They performed outside at Valley Park and wore face masks.
Last summer, they were allowed back into the Hermosa Beach Community Theatre but had to wear masks and social distance. The city owns the theater and lets the kids perform inside.
"We still did over the summer, some pandemic shows with some masks and it wasn't the same because we didn't get to feel our same emotions with the show. You didn't get to show the audience what you're really feeling, but now that we're back with no masks, we can really feel what we're doing in these productions," said Noah Peralta, a performer.
This summer, kids will be able to perform on stage with no restrictions.
"Even though we sing and dance in the house, I'm not a dance instructor and I'm not an acting coach, so a lot of the things Noah loved and was doing when everything got shut down, he was starting to feel a little down about it," said Olivia Pucci, Noah Peralta's mother.
The kids say they're excited to perform this summer.
"I've met so many good people and here I'm free to be myself and it helps me as a musician and as a person in theater," said Allison Lee, a performer.
"As your friends are there, it's called family theater and your friends are a part of what makes the family, family theater real," said Micaela DiPasquo, a performer.
The kids have a talent show this week and summer camp starts July 11, where they'll perform High School Musical Two.
"In two weeks they'll learn an entire 100 to 120-page script with eight, nine, ten dances and songs and they put on a full scale musical," said Craig Greely, co-owner of Family Theatre Inc.
If you'd like to get tickets to the show or sign up and pay to join the camp, just go to familytheatreinc.com.
